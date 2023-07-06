Nathan Harrison has pulled out of next week’s Southern 100.
He made the decision on Wednesday after a day’s testing at Oulton Park in Cheshire, posting the following message on Facebook: ‘Today was a good day, first day back out since the NW200 injuries – felt really good and surprised myself with my physical fitness and pace considering it was only six weeks since surgery.
‘Unfortunately we have made the wise decision of pulling out of the Southern 100 races as I don’t feel it’s right going straight to the roads for my first race back, so will continue doing lots of trackdays and BSB in readiness for the Manx Grand Prix. Sure my mum would be happy with that decision too.’
The 24-year-old suffered a broken right collarbone and a broken radius in his left wrist when he crashed at the North West 200 in mid-May.
He aims to ride the Classic MGP in late August.
One local who has bounced back from injury and will definitely be riding at Billown is Marcus Simpson, who won the Supertwin class at Oliver’s Mount race meeting in Scarborough last weekend.
Dave Molyneux is riding the sidecar class for the first time in a number of years, partnered for the first time by Justin Sharp, a newcomer to the course.
