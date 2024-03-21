The Manx Rams are heading into battle this weekend as they take on the UK Armed Forces’ netball squads.
The island women’s side will compete in four matches away in Portsmouth as part of preparation for the upcoming Europe Netball Open Challenge, which is being hosted here at the NSC in mid-May.
With some regular players being unavailable this weekend, Rams head coach Claire Battye has said there’s the chance for some ‘new faces’ to impress in the squad ahead of the Open competition.
In the European tournament the Isle of Man will take on Northern Ireland, United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ireland in Division One.
The Manx kick off their campaign against favourites Northern Ireland on Thursday, May 16 before a game that evening against UAE.
A further match against Ireland follows on Friday, May 17 ahead of play-off games on May 18-19.
Teams from Gibraltar, Malta, Switzerland and France will also be in action at the NSC that weekend in Division Two of the competition.
Tickets will be on sale shortly and all matches will be streamed on the Europe Netball YouTube channel.