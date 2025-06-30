Manx swimmers enjoyed their final gala before setting off to compete in the Island Games next week with a £3,000 boost from local Freemasons.
Masons from lodges all around the island turned up at the NSC to wish the Isle of Man Swimming Association team the best of luck in the games to be held on Orkney later this month. And to speed them on their way a donation of £3,000 was presented.
Swimming association chair James Curphey said: ‘The cost of attending this year’s Games has been high due to transport links and very limited accommodation on mainland Orkney.
‘The donation from the Masons will help us cover some of those costs estimated at about £3,000 per swimmer.’
The team of 15 swimmers and four support staff leave for the Scottish islands next Friday, July 11, with great hopes for success.
The squad’s head coach Lee Holland said: ‘We did so well in the last Games in Guernsey with 15 medals including nine golds and hope to do even better this time.’
Assistant Grand Master for the Province Dave Wilson said: ‘Isle of Man Freemasons are delighted to be able to support the swimming team and wish them all the best out in the Orkney Islands.
‘The grant of £3,000 was provided by our own Masonic charity which raises its funds from members’ donations and not through any public collections.
‘Effectively, every Mason in the island has contributed to help the team’s expenses and we will be cheering them on from afar.
‘We look forward to getting chapter and verse when they return, hopefully triumphant.’
The games take place from July 12-18. Full coverage across our print titles and online at www.iomtoday.co.im/island-games
