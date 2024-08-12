The Manx Hockey Association’s new mixed season will begin on Saturday, September 7.
The 2024-25 campaign will feature four adult divisions and one under-15s’ development league.
Contesting the eight-team Premier Division will be reigning champions Valkyrs, Bacchas, Vikings, Castletown Celts and Harlequins.
The former three clubs will also field ‘B’ sides in the top-flight.
In Division One, Ramsey A and Castletown Southerners will be joined by the ‘C’ teams of Valkyrs, Bacchas and Vikings plus the latter’s ‘D’ team.
Division Two is made up of Castletown Cammags, Castletown Cushags, Bacchas Colts, Ramsey Ravens, Valkyrs D and Harlequins B.
Castletown also have two teams in Division Three - Carrick and Cosney. Joining them in the seven-team league are Ramsey Rookies, Bacchas Bucks, Bacchas D, Vikings E and Harlequins C.
The Premier Division and Division Three will split after the season’s halfway mark on October 26.