Several teams from the Isle of Man will compete in this weekend’s Area 4 Prince Philip Cup Mounted Games competition.
Molly Huxham, Miley Cowell, Sienna Curphey, Emily Corrin and Grace Quilliam from the Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club are travelling to Towneley Park in Bolton for the event which takes place this Saturday.
There the quartet will be joined by several squads from Ballawhetstone Pony Club Centre.
All the teams have been practicing for many weeks now to hone their skills.
The equestrians wish to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for its continued support.