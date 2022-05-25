Pre-TT Classic fires two weeks of action into life

Jamie Coward at the Pre-TT Classic in 2016

The much-anticipated return of the TT festival fires into life this evening (Friday) with practising for the Pre-TT Classic.

The Blackford Financial Services-sponsored event takes place over the 4.25-mile Billown Course on the outskirts of Castletown.

Roads close at 6.05pm for a full evening of practice before roads re-open no later than 9.40pm.

Further practice will take place on Saturday afternoon between 12.30pm and 4pm.

This will be followed by three races on Saturday evening, starting with the six-lap Singles race at 6.15pm, then an 1100cc race over seven laps at 7 o’clock and a four-lap Sidecar race at 7.50pm.

On Bank Holiday Monday, roads will be closed between 9.10am and 12.10pm for the 250cc Classic and 125cc Post-Classic at 9.25am, the Junior Superbike Post-Classic event at 10.10am, a 350/500cc Consolation race at 10.50am and the 350cc Classic at 11.30am.

After the lunch break, roads will re-close at 1pm for the final three events, consisting of the 500cc Senior at 1.20pm, the Post-Classic Senior/Superbike at 2.05pm and the second Sidecar race at 2.40pm.

Manx Radio is providing extended coverage of the Pre-TT Classic on its 1368 AM frequency.

Coverage is also available online at manxradio.com on the Manx Radio Digital App and around the course on 87.9 FM.

PRACTICE WEEK SCHEDULE

Sunday: 12.30pm - roads close; 1.30pm - Newcomers (speed-controlled lap); 1.50pm - Superbike, Superstock & Supersport; 3.30pm - Supersport & Supertwin;

4.30pm - Sidecar. 6.30pm - roads open.

Monday: 6pm - roads close; 6.20pm - Superbike, Superstock & Supersport; 8.05pm - Sidecar; 9.30pm - roads open.