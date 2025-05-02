The Isle of Man cycling team has been confirmed for this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
A squad of nine riders will head to the biennial games which take place between July 12-18 in the Scottish archipelago.
Unfortunately, there will be no women as Ruby Oakes, Jess Pickavance and Sophie Smith have had to pull out through other commitments.
Five men will tackle the road events, namely Tyler Hannay, Callum Salisbury, Ivan Sorby, Mark Horsthuis and Niall Quiggin, while Ross Thorley, Eric Kelly, Cian Howard and Owen Collins will compete in the mountain bike events.
Rob Sorby will manage the team and is also a reserve rider.
There is the possibility that Horsthuis may ride MTB as well, with Howard tackling the road time trial instead.
Hannay, Sorby and Salisbury will all be competing at the Island Games for the first time, although Hannay has previously represented the Isle of Man at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The team will be sponsored by Robinson’s.