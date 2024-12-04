Isle of Man boxer Mathew Rennie will fight for his first English title at Wembley Arena this weekend.
The 26-year-old from Douglas will take on Sean Noakes for the English welterweight title on the undercard of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions’ ‘Magnificent 7’ bill on Saturday night.
Former Ballakermeen High School student Rennie, who is undefeated in his 14 fights since turning pro in 2019, will face Noakes who became English welterweight champion by defeating Inder Bassi in July.
Rennie warmed up for the bout with victory over former Olympian Serge Ambomo last month when he claimed a points victory over the 38-year-old at the Olympia in Liverpool to maintain his unbeaten record.
Having previously described the title fight as a dream come true, Rennie told the Manx Independent that he’s confident ahead of this weekend’s showdown: ‘I’m feeling good. All the hard work is done - just got the last touches now: making weight, press conferences and then refuelling before it’s go time – I’m really looking forward to it.
‘Training has gone well and no corners have been cut - running, boxing and the nutrition side of things are all on point throughout camp, as well as that four-round fight a few weeks back.
‘I’ve had a lot of support since turning professional and the same troops who have been there from the start will all be there to watch me become English champion!’