Manx boxer Mathew Rennie is returning to the ring in October as he looks to continue his unbeaten pro-record, writes Sam Turton.
The former Ballakermeen student was forced to pull out of a bout back in May after injuring his shoulder.
Having recovered and got back into fighting shape, Rennie will box at Liverpool’s Grand Central Hall on October 6.
Rennie told Gef.im that it will be his first time boxing at the venue.
He said: ‘No opponent as of yet, [I’m] concentrated on this fight but if all goes well will hopefully be pushing onto something bigger before the year is out.’