North West 200 organisers have confirmed that Czech rider Kamil Holan died following an incident during qualifying for the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Thursday evening.
The 48-year-old, who was a former competitor at both the Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix, sustained fatal injuries during the qualifying session on May 7.
In a statement released on Friday after permission was granted by his family, organisers said: ‘The rider who lost his life in an incident during qualifying for the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Thursday, May 7 was 48-year-old Kamil Holan from the Czech Republic. The family have now given permission for him to be named.’
The qualifying session was immediately red flagged following the incident and emergency services attended the scene. However, Holan later succumbed to his injuries.
Organisers had initially withheld the rider’s identity at the request of the family while they were informed.
Holan was well known to road racing fans on the Isle of Man after competing regularly at the Manx Grand Prix and TT.
His most notable success came in 2012 when he won the Manx Grand Prix Newcomers A race, becoming the first rider from the Czech Republic to claim victory at the event.
He continued to race at the Manx Grand Prix until 2014 before stepping up to the Isle of Man TT in 2015.
His best TT result came in the 2018 Superbike race where he finished 20th, while he also became a regular competitor on the wider European road racing scene.
Holan is the first competitor to lose his life at the North West 200 since Malachi Mitchell-Thomas was killed in a Supertwins race in 2016.
He is also the 20th fatality in the 97-year history of the famous international road race meeting.