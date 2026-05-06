The Isle of Man national women’s football team will be back in action this weekend when they take on Preston North End at Longbridge FC in Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.
Manager Wayne Lisy has named a 16-player squad as this match forms part of preparations for the forthcoming Cherry Godfrey Cup which will take place in Guernsey in June, having won this trophy two years ago in Jersey.
Lisy has named two uncapped players in his squad in the shape of Douglas Royal’s Caitlyn Smith and Corinthians’ Lula-Belle Finlay.
There’s also a call-up for off-island based Stevie Mallon who plays her football for Wirral Phoenix.
The previous time the Isle of Man women’s team was in action was in July last year at the 2025 Island Games in Orkney where they finished with the silver medal.
It will be a busy summer for the island team women’s national side who also have fixtures against FC United of Manchester seven days later on Saturday, May 16 at the Bowl.
This will be followed by the aforementioned Cherry Godfrey Cup which takes place over the weekend of June 27 and 28, then there is the possibility of a proposed football tournament involving Ynys Mon on July 17.
Looking ahead, Lisy said: ‘The players and coaching team are really looking forward to our matches against Preston North End and FC United of Manchester in May.
‘These are perfect matches to prepare for our trip to Guernsey in June for the Cherry Godfrey Cup.’
Isle of Man women’s squad to face Preston North End: Becky Corkish, Caitlyn Smith, Chloe Teare, Kayleigh Greggor, Ellie Gawne, Holly Sumner, Holly Stephen, Lisa Costain, Louise Gibbins, Lula-Belle Findlay, Lydia Shaw, Milly Dawson, Pippa Wallace, Sarah Wignall, Stevie Mallon and Tia Lisy.
PAUL HATTON
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