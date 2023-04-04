There were two belting games in round one and the second outing in the Ravenscroft Manx Cup promises more of the same this week.
Ramsey host Vagabonds at Mooragh Park this evening (Tuesday), while Douglas entertain Southern Nomads at Port-e-Chee on Wednesday.
The Ramsey v Vagabonds clash is a re-run of last year’s final. The scorer of the winning try has also swapped his Ramsey shirt for a Vagabonds version which will undoubtedly bring some extra spice.
Dan Bonwick was decisive in last year’s final and he was equally important the Saturday before last with two late tries to make sure Vagas beat Southern Nomads.
Ramsey are suffering a little with injuries too: Kieran Kneale (knee) and Dan Richmond (finger) are missing, but they are hoping for Eddie Lord and Ben Hardman to return so will be close to full strength. On paper this should be a close game.
At Port-e-Chee the following night Douglas will take on Nomads. While they were never under the proverbial cosh at Ramsey, Douglas were behind on the scoreboard after almost an hour and they will be taking nothing for granted against Nomads.
While the strong bench of Wood, Killey and Snellgrove undoubtedly had its effect, John Dutnall played extremely well in the forwards and should pose a real nuisance for Nomads.
Former Nomads Percy Hampton has also swapped shirts and this will be his first meeting with his former clubmates. Douglas are favourites for the Cup and should prove too strong for Nomads.
Fixtures
Tuesday, April 4:
Ramsey v Vagabonds @ Mooragh Park ko 7pm
Wednesday, April 5:
Douglas v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Port-e-Chee ko 6.15pm