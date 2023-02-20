The Castletown game was called off late on Friday and all available players headed for Ballakilley where Southern Nomads Greens became 'Greens and guests' for their game against Ramsey’s Blues.
The Blues backline was however a little too quick for Nomads though and they ran out 72-19 winners.
Josh Corteen and Brayden Roche went in early for the Blues with Dale Radcliffe converting one.
Harry Goodwin then struck back for Nomads with Sean Christian converting. Radcliffe bagged Ramsey’s third and Corteen’s second was Ramsey’s fourth.
Sean Christian then crossed for Nomads and converted his own try to leave Ramsey 24-14 ahead after a breathless opening 25 minutes.
Ramsey then started to ease away and tries from Jake Richmond and hat trick man Josh Corteen saw them leading 36-14 at the break.
Will Keenan crossed for Ramsey early in the second half.
Nomads replied with a try from Conor McCaughan at the other end before Ramsey ran away with it.
Dan Richmond grabbed two, Corteen ran in his fourth and Dale Radcliffe went over twice in the closing stages to complete a hat trick of his own.
Results: Saturday, February 18
Regional Two North West
Broughton Park 19-32 Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Port Sunlight 26-31 Vagabonds
Ravenscroft Manx Trophy
Castletown p-p Ramsey & Western Vikings @ Poulsom Park
Nomads Greens & guests 19-72 Ramsey Blues