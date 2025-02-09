Vagabonds Rugby Club’s spritely start to the 2025 calendar year continued when they beat Dukinfield 29-15 in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire at Ballafletcher on Saturday.
The Manx side have now made it three wins from five outings after finishing the first part of the season winless.
The versatile Tom Gascoyne bagged two tries in the game after starting at centre to cover for the injured Archie Benson.
Dukinfield took an early lead after a very determined start. They moved the ball quickly to left wing Dan McKinnon who finished well in the left-hand corner with only four minutes played.
In the 11th minute a Cam Findlay penalty put Vagas on the board. After a period of midfield arm-wrestling, Vagas finally broke through in the 25th minute.
The forwards carried into the Dukinfield 22 and Dan Bonwick slotted a little grubber kick in behind the defence. Cam Findlay led the charge and just touched down as the ball rolled towards the dead ball line. He converted his own try for a 10-5 lead.
As half-time approached, Vagas grabbed their second. Cal Donnell made the hard yards down the left and, when he was felled just shy of the line, his centre partner Tom Gascoyne was on hand to finish and pick up his first of the afternoon.
Findlay’s conversion was off target but Vagas were in front 15-5 at the break.
The Greater Manchester outfit started the second half in much the same purposeful way as the first and were rewarded only two minutes in.
The Vagas front five had been under a bit of pressure in the set piece scrum and, when Dukinfield were awarded a five-metre attacking scrum, it was no surprise that they kept the ball in.
Vagas held the big drive but started to lose traction and, as the scrum inched backwards, Dukinfield’s number eight Mike Connole launched from the base and dived over from close range.
Nine minutes later the game was tied. A five-metre line out gave Dukinfield the chance to drive and, as their maul twisted and turned its way over the line, Connole dived in for his second to make it 15-15.
Vagabonds hit back immediately from the restart and were quickly deep into Dukinfield territory.
Quick ruck ball found the charging Gascoyne and he cut a perfect line between defenders to touch down under the posts. Findlay added the conversion for a 22-15 lead.
From the restart, Findlay found space on the left wing and he returned the kick off with interest. From his field position, Vagas earned a penalty and skipper Bonwick powered over the line from five metres out.
Findlay again converted and Vagas had a 29-15 lead with 20 minutes remaining.
Dukinfield threw the kitchen sink at Vagas for the final 20 but the defence put in a huge shift to keep them out.
Vagabonds ae back on the road this weekend with a trip to Garstang on Saturday.
A home game follows on February 22 against Ashton-Under-Lyne before a run of four away fixtures in March against Bury, Ormskirk, Ashton and the weekend’s opponents Dukinfield.
DAVE CHRISTIAN