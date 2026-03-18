A play-off place for promotion beckons if Douglas Rugby Club can win on Saturday and stay in the Regional Two North West top five, but hosts Widnes will be thinking along the same lines.
The Cheshire side sit sixth, one league point behind Douglas. Having won their last two matches, they are seemingly in better form than the Manx side who have lost the last three.
In November it was a hard-fought 29-12 win against Widnes at Port-e-Chee, but a lot of water has passed under Quarterbridge since Douglas sat at the head of the table after a run of seven successes.
Hence this match, and West Park St Helens’ trip to Port-e-Chee on March 28, are key if the Manx team are to arrive at leaders North Ribblesdale on April 11 with a play-off spot in the bag.
Douglas team news is mixed: skipper Blake Snell suffered a serious hand injury at work which will sideline him so best wishes to him.
Ethan Kermode is unable to travel, but Liam Kirkpatrick returns from injury and Simon Hoddinott is back in the side after his R&R in Italy.
Nathan Robson and Matty Wood are patched up, John Dutnall is another to shake off a knock and Mark Oldfield continues with his comeback.
There may be a shuffle of positions up front, with Harry Cartwright and Conor Garland in at second-row and a mix of Dutnall, Everson and Larson on the flanks around Kirkpatrick.
Out wide, Douglas are perhaps more settled where Matty Wood, Josh Duncan, Harry Hewson, Kyle Martin, Oli Corkish and Sheldon Higgins rule the roost.
If Craig Martin also makes a return, Douglas have the firepower to take invaluable points.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
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