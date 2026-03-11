It’s become something of a tradition that the final Saturday of the Six Nations is free of local rugby fixtures, but in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire that laudable aim hasn’t been possible this season.
With only seven teams in the Conference, Ramsey get the free week but the other sides will all have to play and this includes Vagabonds who make the trip to Congleton on Saturday.
The two sides have met previously on five occasions in the leagues, with Congleton just ahead three wins to two. The last meeting was back in September where Vagas made the trip to Congleton and lost 37-19.
But momentum may have changed a little since then though. Congleton have won more games that Vagas but the Manx side have been steadily upping the intensity of their performances and could be on an upward trajectory.
Congleton, by contrast, have had to concede a walkover against Burnley which suggests they’re not.
Vagas beat Ramsey last time out and skipper Dan Bonwick appears to be over his groin injury which is excellent news. But they did lose prop Joe Louw to a shoulder injury during the game which could keep him out for the rest of the season.
This could be a chance for youngster Jake Dunsmore to get some league time under the belt and build his experience. Fullback Thoe Head also picked up a knock against Ramsey and fingers will be crossed for his fitness ahead of this trip.
Vagas are capable of taking the points here and, while a conference title is probably already beyond them, it will certainly give them squad a shot in the arm.
FIXTURES
Saturday, Match 14:
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire Minor Conference
Congleton v Vagabonds @ Congleton ko tbc
DAVE CHRISTIAN
