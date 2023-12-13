The postponement of last weekend’s home match versus Kirkby Lonsdale leaves Douglas Rugby Club in 10th spot in Regional Two North West.
The Manx side lie one bonus-point win ahead of Saturday’s hosts Liverpool St Helens in 11th place.
September’s 17-21 third round loss to LSH at Port-e-Chee is one of five losing bonus points Douglas have accumulated this season to date, hence travelling to LSH for the last match of the year with a supporting crowd accompanying the team.
It’s seven years since Douglas won 18-21 at LSH on the way to promotion and Simon Hoddinott, Luke Hyland, Liam Kirkpatrick and Rob Todd will have good memories of that day.
Now Liverpool St Helens have moved back up to Regional Two North West, there’s no doubting the welcome will be warm and, if Douglas can take anywhere near a full-strength selection, they’ll relish the challenge.
Douglas squad: Simon Hoddinott, Sean Garland, Rob Todd, Seth Waterworth, Blake Snell (c), John Dutnall, Percy Hampton, Liam Kirkpatrick, Kyle Martin, Luke Hyland, Guy Barrons, Luca Simmons, Brad Bowmar, Sam McCord, Josh Duncan, Owen Carvin, James Good, Shay Waterworth.