In only their third home game of the season, Vagabonds are geared up to take on Didsbury Toc H in Women’s NC 1 North West this weekend.
Didsbury won the reverse fixture 29-5 back in October. The RFU computer indicates that the sides have met three times previously, with Didsbury taking the honours on all three occasions.
The season hasn’t been outstanding for either side so far. Didsbury have won three from eight but have also suffered a points deduction for an as yet unknown rule infringement.
With no walkovers appearing in the results list, this is likely to have been a player registration problem. They’re well off the pace of the top three sides and Vagas will fancy their chances with home advantage.
But the Vagabonds season hasn’t been going so well at least results-wise: they are bottom of the table and are winless after six games.
That said, they really dug in away at Broughton Park and trailed by only two at half-time, but were unable to follow up and had to play league leaders Liverpool St Helens short-handed in their last outing
The team is determined to try and make its mark before the end of the season and will want to impress the Ballafletcher faithful. Ella Goodwin-Jones returns at hooker and will pack down with Maisie Murray and Greeba Tasia.
Kyla Akey-Quayle comes back into the second row after injury and, with Ula Gona and Maylyn Campbell also in the forward pack, Vagas have a strong line-up.
The back line will be led by the experienced Leona McGovern in the 10 jersey supported by Bliss Murtagh and Holly Scott, with seasoned performers Sophie Henry and Clara Townsin adding depth outside. Vagas will also call on experienced duo Sophia Birchall and Alana Faragher.
Unity Dance School is set to perform their cheerleading routine ahead of kick-off pre-match to energise the crowd and set the stage for the game. With no men’s game, the women will be hoping for plenty of support on the day as they aim to secure a win.
Ramsey host Castletown in Manx Shield
Manx Shield leaders Ramsey host Castletown at Mooragh Park in the only Shield fixture to take place this Saturday.
The northerners are 15 points clear at the top and have played two games less than second-placed Western Vikings.
Town, by contrast, are bottom with only one win from five and are relying on the sportsmanship of the other clubs to assist with players on the day.
Western Vikings, Southern Nomads and Vagabonds are all free this weekend so player numbers may be better.
Ramsey drew against Vagabonds last week in the cup and will be keen to get the wheels back on the wagon. They’re two weekends away from their Cheshire Plate final against Western Vikings and, with a free week scheduled for March 9, this is their final opportunity for preparation.
Skipper Matt Meechan took a shoulder knock in the closing stages of last week’s cup tie and may sit out and Josh Corteen (thumb) remains doubtful, but aside from that the team should be at full strength.
Fixtures
Saturday, March 2:
Regional Two North West
Bowdon v Douglas @ Bowdon ko tbc
Women’s NC One North West
Vagabonds v Didsbury Toc H
@ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Ramsey v Castletown
@ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm