Douglas’ first away game of the season, saw them slip to 38-20 defeat at Sandbach, a team who could yet prove to be among the promotion favourites in Regional Two North West.
The Manx club travelled with much the same squad that came up trumps in the final play against North Ribblesdale in its opening league fixture, with only Blake Everson missing through illness. Ian Larson stepped into the back row with George Antill taking his place on the bench alongside Craig Martin and Simon Hoddinott.
Sandbach were on the scoreboard thanks to a third-minute penalty before Douglas responded moments later with the opening try of the match.
Elusive running with the ball from fullback Jonty Cope broke the Sandbach backline and he drew the last man before sending Kyle Martin over in the corner.
Although the conversion missed in the breeze, the Manx side led 3-5 before Tom Holmes went in for Sandbach’s opening score a few minutes later. Matt Randle converted to leave the score 10-5 in the hosts’ favour.
Douglas seemed comfortable against a big Sandbach pack as the defence held strong across the line, and Sandbach frustration spilled over with an 18th-minute yellow card.
Moments later Douglas reduced the deficit to 10-8 with a Robson penalty from in front of the posts, but they couldn’t take further advantage of the numerical superiority as errors let the Sandbach defence off the hook.
Ali Burton bagged a second try for Sandbach shortly before returning to a full complement, making marginal inroads near the Douglas line with pick-and-go moves.
Tom Namgouds headed up the Sandbach heavies to muscle over, and with Randle adding the extras the lead was extended to 17-8.
Simon Hoddinott brought fresh legs off the bench as Douglas pushed for a way back into the game on the half-hour.
League debutant Larson was the benefactor of some great disruptive work at a Sandbach lineout, ending with scrum-half Robson popping a pass to him who charged in almost unopposed. Robson converted for 17-15 and momentum at half-time looked to be with Douglas.
Douglas hooker Josh Campbell survived a clash at the height of his attempted reclaiming of Matty Wood’s hanging restart kick, with both players crashing down but thankfully both without injury.
Douglas started the period much the brighter and had Sandbach pinned in their 22 for a long period of time.
A Douglas lineout 15 metres out saw Dutnall and Campbell combine cleverly to go close, and another Douglas maul from a lineout surge only just failed to go the distance.
A tight Douglas scrum looked to have the scoring measure, but Robson was perfectly positioned to snipe over, and although the 51st minute conversion slid wide, Douglas now had a 17-20 lead.
Douglas turned the screw further after mauling 20 metres toward the Sandbach try line, and looked a trifle unlucky to have a scrum awarded to Sandbach after the Douglas pack were felled.
Craig Martin, on for an injured Robson, didn’t disrupt the energy, but into the last quarter Sandbach took a 24-20 lead after a yellow card to each side for slowing the ball at the breakdowns.
Number 7 Sam Bromley plunged over, Randle converted, and Sandbach underlined why they may be serious contenders for the league title as their tempo increased and two tries in the final eight minutes sealed the victory.
Elliot Morris and Henry Mitchell added scores, both converted for a margin perhaps unkind to Douglas who dominated for large swathes of the 80 minutes.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
