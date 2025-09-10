FC Isle of Man’s poor start to the North West Counties Premier Division season continued as they lost 3-1 away at Cheadle Town on Tuesday night.
Three goals in 11 first-half minutes did the damage for the home side.
Despite a spirited second-half display, the Ravens were unable to find enough to spoil the party for their Greater Manchester rivals.
The Ravens started the game on the front foot and nearly found a way in when Ste Whitley looked to play Adam Adebiyi in behind.
Having outpaced his defender, Adebiyi’s run was thwarted by Cheadle keeper James Hodges who smothered the ball, catching an accidental boot for his troubles.
After a pause in play while Hodges received treatment, the home side quickly hit their rhythm and went ahead when Edson Cata scored from close range following a cross from the right by Matt Cook.
It was soon 2-0 for Cheadle as a ball over the top was collected by Sheriff Njie who brought it down and fired into the bottom corner.
Njie quickly had the third as he benefited from a great run from Bille Ahmed to again score from close range.
The Ravens had keeper Adam Killey to thank for keeping it at three soon after as Ben Lowe’s long-range effort was turned onto the post.
Paul Jones’s men came out swinging in the second half and quickly pulled a goal back.
Kyle Watson’s defence-splitting ball was collected by Higgins who went on to score past Hodges to make it 3-1.
Higgins could’ve had a second soon after as he got on the end of a Whitley cross, but his flick lacked any power to trouble Hodges.
With the Ravens frustrated by their dogged opponents and frequent marginal offside calls going against them, that goal was to prove the only consolation other than the much improved second half performance.
- FC Isle of Man are back at home this Saturday for the visit of Charnock Richard. That game kicks off at the Bowl at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.