For the first time in more than 20 years, Manx rugby will field a representative senior men’s side this weekend.
Two squads will travel to Regional Two North West and Lancashire Trophy winners Warrington this Saturday afternoon (May 16).
The Isle of Man will take on the Cheshire outfit’s first XV at 3pm, with an Ellan Vannin squad taking on the hosts’ second string earlier in the day at 1pm.
IoM squad: Simon Hoddinott, Josh Campbell, Owen Carvin, Connor Garland, Blake Everson, Matthew Meechan, Richard Seed, Harry Cartwright, Liam Kirkpatrick, Daniel Bonwick, Mark Oldfield, Nathan Robson, Josh Duncan, Matthew Wood, Harry Hewson, Oliver Corkish, Sheldon Higgins, Kyle Martin and Craig Martin.
Ellan Vannin: Ralph Clarke, Matthew Rockwell, Reece De Oliveria, Aaron Mason, Josh Corteen, Lleandro Marques, Alfie Howard, Corne Theron, Percy Hampton, Ewan Chapman, George Callister, Jonty Shimmin, Shay Waterworth, Callum Dentith, Jake Richmond, Kieran Kneale, Tony Quinn, Cameron Findlay and Wilf Kermode.
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