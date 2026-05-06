It’s been a record-breaking league season for Douglas Rugby Club to finish fifth in Regional Two North West and reach the promotion play-offs.
Now there remains one last bit of business as they travel to Cheshire this weekend for the final of the Cheshire Vase, having beaten Birkenhead Park in September’s semi-final.
Opponents Wilmslow had a good season themselves, gaining promotion from Counties One Lancashire and Cheshire while losing only two matches from 22, and join Douglas next season in R2NW.
The neutral venue is at Lymm near Warrington and history suggests a close match. The sides have crossed swords regularly as Douglas approach 40 years in the national leagues, with the Manx side winning the last league encounter 27-19 at Port-e-Chee in 2023.
But it was in the 1984/85 Cheshire Plate that Douglas rattled the established order. Wilmslow celebrated their centenary year by beating Cardiff and were previous winners of the Cheshire Cup, so the apple cart was truly upturned when Douglas left Pownall Park with a 15-20 win.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
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