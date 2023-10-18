‘One of the founding members of Ballasalla Netball Club, Marg shared her love of the game with those with whom she played. Never one to be inactive, Marg played regularly for Ballasalla until only a few years ago. On court, she was always supportive of her team, offering advice and encouragement with a well-timed comment, cheer, or smile. She enjoyed the success she achieved with Ballasalla and was always generous in defeat.