Isle of Man Netball and Douglas Rugby Club have paid tribute to Marg McGee who sadly passed away last week.
She was a founding member of Ballasalla Netball Club and remained heavily involved in the sport until recently. Marg was also a regular face at Douglas RUFC where she supported her two sons, Mark and Craig, who played for the Port-e-Chee outfit.
In a post on Facebook, Isle of Man Netball paid tribute by saying: ‘Marg was a superb netballer, a great player both tactically and physically, a fierce competitor, a wonderful team player and a champion of emerging talent.
‘One of the founding members of Ballasalla Netball Club, Marg shared her love of the game with those with whom she played. Never one to be inactive, Marg played regularly for Ballasalla until only a few years ago. On court, she was always supportive of her team, offering advice and encouragement with a well-timed comment, cheer, or smile. She enjoyed the success she achieved with Ballasalla and was always generous in defeat.
‘She inspired and encouraged so many young players, making sure they were noticed and given their chance to develop and succeed. Marg was always willing to share her expertise and supported other clubs like Young Farmers Netball Club to get up and running.
‘When Isle of Man Netball joined Europe Netball, Marg was in the thick of the transition and took on the role of team manager for our first fore into international competition and, of course, did a brilliant job.
‘Marg was a woman of integrity. She brought honesty, reason and perspective to everything she did. She was the person you could talk to no matter what age. She was always so positive, supportive, and witty. She looked to the future without forgetting to appreciate the moment.
‘Marg was an infinitely kind, funny, warm, friend to so many involved in Isle of Man Netball. For those who knew her well it was a privilege to call her ‘friend.’ Our lives are better for having known her and we shall miss her greatly. Isle of Man Netball would like to send sincere thoughts and love to Marg’s family.’
Prior to playing for Ballasalla, Marg also played for Glen Vine which became Partingtons. As a mark of respect, one minute’s silence was held at the beginning of each game in the Senior League on Sunday.
Likewise, Douglas Rugby Club paid a touching tribute to her when saying: ‘Marg was not only a beloved member of Douglas Rugby Club but a cherished presence in the rugby community.
‘Her friendly smile and warm welcome have graced our club for many years, and her weekends spent on the touchline, cheering Craig and Mark, have left an indelible mark on our hearts.
‘Marg was an integral part of the foundation of Douglas Minis, helping fundraising and organising the early tours, and later joining the board of the club. At the club’s 150th anniversary, Marg deservedly became an honorary life member.
‘Her love and support enriched our club, making her an integral part of our rugby family. Marg will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by all whose lives she touched and our thoughts and prayers are with Eamon, Mark, Craig and the family during this difficult time.
‘We have some fabulous memories from sunny and (mostly) muddy days at the clubhouse!’
FUNERAL
Marg’s funeral service will take place at 1pm on Friday at Marown Church followed by Douglas Rugby Club.
The service will also be streamed to the rugby club as the church is likely to exceed capacity.
People are asked to wear whatever you feel is appropriate and are comfortable in. Wearing of club ties or colours is welcomed.