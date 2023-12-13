There’s only one fixture in the Ravenscroft Manx Shield this week with Castletown taking on Southern Nomads at Poulsom Park.
David v Goliath is probably a little flattering to Nomads, but in recent years, they have ruled the roost in the deep south so definitely go into the game as overwhelming favourites.
Nomads will fancy their chances this season and are still in with a mathematical shot at the Cheshire Bowl.
That said, they’ve struggled to get game time and an inconsistent run of fixtures makes it difficult to motivate players.
But they did hold both Ramsey and Vagabonds to quite tight games in the round robin friendly games a few weeks back and on their day they will threaten.
With no other games on, Castletown could be strengthened with a few hardy northerners and they won’t perhaps be the easy pushover they present on paper.
Fixtures
Saturday, December 16:
Regional Two North West
Liverpool St Helens v Douglas @ Liverpool St Helens ko 1.30pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Castletown v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Poulsom Park
ko 2.15pm
Under-14 junior friendly
Ramsey v Southern Nomads
@ Mooragh Park ko 2pm