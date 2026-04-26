Ramsey Rugby Club lost out to Hoylake in the final of the Cheshire Bowl on Saturday.
In a match which also doubled up as a Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire Minor Conference league clash, the Wirral outfit got off to the better start.
They dominated possession for the opening 10 minutes and, while the Ramsey defence held firm, some early indiscipline saw them pinned back in their own half.
But 12 minutes in, the defence cracked when Hoylake shipped the ball wide to wing Jake McConville and he showed some fancy footwork to dance over the line. Ross Jones converted for a 7-0 lead.
The Manx side lost second row Jacob Corteen with an ankle injury after 25 minutes. His replacement Harry Parsons was barely on the field before Hoylake bagged their second try after some loose Ramsey play and some excellent support running.
Jones’s conversion was missed and, as half-time approached, the Merseysiders were 12-0 ahead.
As the first half came to an end, Hoylake added a third try after a quick tap-penalty. Jones’s conversion attempt was missed.
With the final play of the half though, Ramsey finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a Dan Kelly penalty which left the Hoylake lead 17-3 at the break.
Any thought of a Ramsey revival was quickly snuffed out early in the second half. Hoylake continued their defensive press and quickly added two more tries to their tally. Jones converted both and the lead was suddenly out at 31-3 with 25 minutes to play.
There was no joy for the Mooragh Park outfit in the closing stages. Hoylake ran in two more, both converted by Jones which gave them maximum league points and the Cheshire Bowl title.
No joy for Vagabonds men
Vagabonds men were also on the road in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference with a tough trip to Dukinfield who needed only one point from the game to claim the Minor Conference trophy.
The Manchester side won 46-17 to claim the title. Cam Findlay, Reece D’Oliveira and Brendan Kelly all went in for Vagas tries, with Findlay converting one.
Vagas women beat champions
Vagabonds women’s team travelled to unbeaten champions Sale FC 1871 expecting little, but a strong squad and put in a gritty performance to win 31-29.
Their two stars, Freya Crowe and Bea O’Neill, both weighed in with tries but the strength throughout the squad was underlined with scores from Lauren Ellison, Becky Dunne and Leona McGovern.
Skipper Sammie Macdonald added three conversions which proved to be the difference.
The results lifts Vagas to third in the Women’s NC Two North (South) standings but it proved to be temporary as Sunday’s results elsewhere ensured the Manx side finished the season fourth in the table.
RESULTS
Saturday, April 25:
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference
Dukinfield 46-17 Vagabonds
Hoylake 45-3 Ramsey
(also doubled as the Cheshire Bowl final)
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Sale FC 1861 2nd XV 29-31 Vagabonds
- The season comes to a this weekend with finals day at Port-e-Chee.
Ramsey take on Vagabonds in the Manx Plate at 1pm, before Southern Nomads face Douglas Celts in the Manx Cup at 3pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.