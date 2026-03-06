After closing the gap to leaders Douglas Celts last Saturday, Southern Nomads are straight back into action this week with a trip to Peel to face Western Vikings.
A win for Nomads will see them move into striking distance of the Celts, although Douglas remain favourites to take the title.
Rob Craine and Conor Stephens were the form guys last week with two tries apiece for the men in green.
Vikings though had their own form guy in Ed Knight who was guesting for Vagabonds in the big double header and scored the final try of the game to remove any doubt.
The Peel side beat Nomads at Ballakilley Park back in October so are clearly capable of picking up points on their day.
But Nomads are look to be building to a big finale which could even include a Manx Cup Final. They start as favourites for this one.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
