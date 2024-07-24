Cai Lewis won the silver medal in the 3,000 metres race at the Irish National Under 17 Championships at Tullamore, County Offaly last weekend.
His time of 8 minutes 55.25 seconds was not far off the island age group record of 8:48.04 set by Keith Gerrard in 2002, which puts into perspective what a fine performance this was.
Cai, whose family on his mother’s side is Irish, is a member of Northern AC and is a student at Millfield School in Somerset.
The medals for the race were presented by his grandmother Mary Purcell, who represented Ireland at the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games as a middle distance runner.
Mary has lived in the Isle of Man since 1993.
DAVID GRIFFITHS