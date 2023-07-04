Talking about Banzai, Yaz added: ‘He’s my best friend; I love him to bits, and to show him off to everybody and try and get the best out of him is so great. He certainly did that, so to come out on top feels incredibly special. It’s just been amazing to be here all week, and the vibes have been so good, with great team spirit. I really enjoyed it. I tried to stick to my plan when I walked the course and luckily everything sort of came up as I hoped it would. I’m proud of myself and proud of him – hopefully we can keep improving now.’