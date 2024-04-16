Pupils from primary schools across the island are competing in a Zurich-sponsored tennis scheme which aims to encourage the next generation of Manx players.
The annual Zurich Schools Programme is the result of a long-standing partnership between the insurers and Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association.
This year’s programme – which is delivered by We Do Tennis (wedotennis.co.uk) on behalf of the LTA – began at Onchan Primary School with an aim of delivering to 20 primary schools.
Each school gets a full days’ worth of coaching or the equivalent of six one-hour sessions each week over the next few months. The programme culminates with a ‘National Finals’ event at the NSC on June 21.
We Do Tennis director Nigel Hunter said: ‘We have an ambitious target of delivering sessions to 20 primary schools this year, which would be a significant uplift on previous years.
‘Thanks to Zurich’s support, the programme has grown steadily since their sponsorship began. It has had a measurable impact on promoting the sport, so this year – with support from Isle of Man LTA too – we will be able to significantly expand the programme.
‘Training teachers to deliver coaching is a big part of the initiative and we have now trained 10 secondary and 35 primary teachers.
‘We are also providing training to 36 secondary school pupils so that they can provide coaching to younger pupils which is new for this year.
‘Last year we ran one competition in Douglas, but in 2024 we will also have four regional events at secondary schools to increase engagement and lead to more entries for the finals.’
Zurich on the Isle of Man’s Nigel Simpson added: ‘The programme plays a vital role in introducing youngsters to the sport.
‘We understand the significance of grassroots development in nurturing young talent. Our backing for this initiative reflects our commitment to promoting sports and community engagement across the island.’