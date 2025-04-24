The second round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg in Santon on Easter Sunday.
A field of 24 competitors took part in dry, sunny but cold conditions and they had the added incentive of the Stan Cross Easter high gun and the George Costain Easter handicap cups being up for grabs.
The joint leaders after the first round were Roman Sammer and junior Zack Bellhouse with perfect 25 straights, while in third place on his own was Stan Cross on 24 followed by Peter Kelly, Mike Walker, John Moore and Jeff Corkill all on 23.
With no stopping for a break, the second round got underway straight away and produced the following results.
In C class there was a tie for second place between Irene Stockil and David Morgan on 38, with Mike Whitehead taking first place with 40 points.
Mark Hepworth was third in B class, with trap shooter Walker taking second place with 45 but taking B class with a score of 47 was Michael Cross.
S. Cross was third in A class with 48 points, one behind Sammer in second place on 49 but the star of the show was junior Bellhouse with a perfect 50 straight which also clinched the Stan Cross High Gun Cup.
In the handicap section, there were six shooters tying for third place on 51 points. S. Cross was second on 52, but taking the handicap cup with 55 was M. Cross.
Results: A Class 1, Z. Bellhouse 25, 25=50; 2, R. Sammer 25, 24=49; 3, S. Cross 24, 24=48. B class 1, M. Cross 22, 25=47; 2, M. Walker 23, 22=45; 3, M. Hepworth 21, 22=43. C Class 1, M. Whitehead 21, 19=40; 2=, I. Stockil 19, 19 and D. Morgan 19, 19=38.
- A field of 12 shooters carried on to shoot 100 targets which also included the Colin Bowen team event.
The highlight of the third round was grumpy Dave Corlett shooting a straight on his comeback from his enforced layoff.
The other highlight was Zac Bellhouse dropping his first target and S. Cross his third 24.
In the last round Stan Cross hit a straight to finish on 97 but it was not enough to beat the new kid on the block junior Bellhouse who hit 98.
In the team event, Sammer and Corkill were first on 180, with Bellhouse and Whitehead taking second place on 178 followed by Cross and Devlin in third place on 173.
Results: 1, Z. Bellhouse 25, 25, 24, 24=98; 2, S. Cross 24, 24, 24, 25=97; 3, R. Sammer 25, 24, 24, 21=94.
- This Sunday is the second round of the Tower Insurance DTL League - entries close at 10am.
Duty officers this weekend are D. Zorab and J. Moore.
PETER KELLY
- For more information about Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club, visit the club’s website which can be found at https://www.iomclays.com
Alternatively visit the ‘Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’ page on Facebook.