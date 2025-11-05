Darryl Hill won last weekend’s snooker ranking event without dropping a single frame, beating Michael Curphey 2-0 in the final.
A dozen players entered and some good form was shown with 45 breaks of 20-plus, Hill’s 85 being the highest.
Highlight of the day though was from 76-year-old Paddy Delaney on reaching the semi-finals. He scored wins over Terry Tobin, Alex Sinclair and Jason Campbell to edge through his group on frame difference over Lee Gale. Hill ended his run but nonetheless a very good performance.
Paul Smyth also had a good day, only losing to Curphey in his group and again in his semi-final after taking a 1-0 lead.
This season’s remaining four ranking events take place on November 16, December 7, January 4 and March 8.
Thanks go to tournament director Dave Kelly and host venue Cue Zone.
MIKE CROOK