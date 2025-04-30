It may not have been a classic but Tom Miller won’t mind as he overcame Michael Curphey in a decider to claim the Robbie Corkish Snooker Masters for a fifth consecutive occasion last week.
The best-of-seven final for the over-40s started in scrappy fashion, a 20 from Miller being the only significant contribution in frame one.
Curphey cut in a fine green to the middle but the white dropped into the corner pocket, before Miller cleared green, brown and blue to go ahead and win 57-31.
It was more of the same in frame two, Miller in with a 22 before a surprising missed pink to the middle. Curphey screwed in-off a black trying to develop the last three reds and another small break from Miller gave him the frame 67-20 and a 2-0 lead.
Curphey found some form in frame three with a lovely break of 41. He left his opponent needing a snooker with a spectacular penultimate red but instantly gave his opponent a lifeline by going in-off while playing same off the pink.
Curphey eventually took the final red for the frame 70-23 and went on to level the match with breaks of 25 and 23 to take frame four, Miller failing to get a colour off the last red and leaving himself chasing snookers, 62-36.
Opportunities were spurned in a 30-minute frame five by both players before Miller took the last red and cleared to the blue and go back ahead, one from victory, 57-27.
In frame six Miller had chances to take the match, leading 40-34 at the final green. He left Curphey sight of a thin snick and he cleared to the pink to set up a decider, 52-40.
Miller built up a handy lead in the final frame, before Curphey potted a red and left himself snookered on all colours, conceding 16 points in fouls, then a small break from Miller left him 38-1 ahead.
His opponent closed the deficit but left a pink hanging in the jaws off the penultimate red, then Miller potted a tough final red with the pink to go 30 ahead with 27 on.
Curphey looked to have got a snooker as he stunned in behind the green, but the yellow dropped into the middle and that was the closest he came to getting the snooker he needed.
He kept fighting for snookers but it wasn’t to be with Miller eventually fluking the green and, when he cut in the blue, the handshake came at 69-37.
Congratulations go to Miller on completing a magnificent five-timer and commiserations to Curphey who, like the victor, wasn’t quite at his best but certainly put up a great fight.
Miller earns a place in the Champion of Champions and the chance to play in upcoming international Masters events.
Thanks go to referee Dave Kelly and the Cue Zone for hosting the competition.
MIKE CROOK
For more information about local snooker, go online to https://iom2011.leaguerepublic.com/ or the ‘Isle of Man Billiards & Snooker Association’ page on Facebook.