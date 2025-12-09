Darryl Hill won the third of this season’s snooker ranking events, defeating Jonny Hogg 2-0 in the final.
Hogg was in his first ranking final, having topped his group and defeated Paul Smyth 2-1 in the semi-finals.
Hogg had earlier pulled off a minor shock with a 2-0 win over Michael Curphey in his group.
Hill hit a 66 break in the final but the highlight by far was in his semi-final against Chris Dagnall where he produced a magnificent 133 on the way to a 2-0 win.
Once again he went through the day without dropping a frame and completes a hat-trick of ranking event wins this season. For good measure, Hill had a 91 break in the group stage.
It was good to see some players making their first appearances this season in the ranking competitions, including Scott Campion who made a 39 break and Matt Dodd who picked up a frame in three of his four matches.
Thanks go to tournament director Dave Kelly and his assistant Paul Tangeman, as well as the Cue Zone for hosting.
The fourth ranking event of the season is scheduled for January 4.
MIKE CROOK
