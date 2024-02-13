The final round of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s winter series was held in cold and sunny conditions at Jurby on Sunday.
Action got under way with the Honda cadet extreme class where young Charlie Quine claimed both heats.
The final saw a similar outcome with Quine storming off and taking the chequered flag 7.766 seconds in front of Benjamin Bradshaw who drove brilliantly to claim second spot on the podium, as did Jack Kelly to take the third spot.
Well done to Jacob Murray and Kye Beaumont improving throughout. Quine claimed the fastest lap of 54.88s.
The Honda senior extreme class showed some strong contenders throughout the field, but it was Daniel Crossley who stormed off and claimed both heats.
The final again saw all the drivers go around on their rolling lap with Crossley on pole. Once the flag dropped he surged ahead into the first bend and continued to increase his lead to claim the chequered flag 7.26s in front of Dan Fielden and Lee Hill.
There was great racing between Chris Drinkwater, Daniel Jopson, Chris Crellin and Zoe Bool who all improved on their lap times throughout.
Crossley set the class’s fastest lap of 51.64s.
Michael Hall claimed a full-house of wins in the Senior Rotax division and set the fastest lap of 47.62s.
There was some very close racing in the junior Rotax class.
Travis Bradshaw won heat one and Linken Bevan heat two.
The finals saw some intense racing throughout the field, but Linken Bevan, Alex McCullagh and Travis Bradshaw couldn’t be separated throughout the 15-lap contest. In the end it was McCullagh who just managed to squeeze home and take the victory 0.626s in front of Bradshaw followed by Cowin for third spot.
Unfortunately Linken Bevan had to retire because of mechanical problems but he did set the fastest lap of 47.19s
Thanks go to clerk of the course Justin Warby, the medic, all the officials, Yvonne Dillon for timing and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
The next meeting is the IM plate on Sunday, March 3. Spectators are most welcome.
Results (Finals only)
Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Charlie Quine; 2, Benjamin Bradshaw; 3, Jack Kelly; 4, Jacob Murray; 5, Kye Beaumont. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Danile Crossley; 2, Dan Fielden; 3, Lee Hill; 4, Chris Drinkwater; 5, Daniel Jopson; 6, Chris Crellin; 7, Zoe Bool. Junior Rotax 1, Alex McCullagh; 2, Travis Bradshaw; 3, Bobby Cowin; 4, Euan Bainborough; 5, Linken Bevan. Senior Rotax 1, Michael Hall.
l Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s annual general meeting will take place in the Creg-ny-Baa Hotel on Tuesday, February 27 at 7.15pm for a prompt 7.30pm start.
All members and officials are invited to attend. Nomination for directors and officers should be submitted in writing to the ‘Secretary, 15 Rheast Mooar Lane, Ramsey, IM8 3LP’ no later than Tuesday, February 20.