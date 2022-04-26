Stars shine at Midnights, inter-club games take centre stage

The Castletown Stars team that got the better of Ramsey Midnights 34-7 in Isle of Man Netball’s Junior League

Isle of Man Netball Junior League results and reports from games played on Sunday, April 24:

Under-15s Division Two

Ramsey Midnights 7,

Castletown Stars 34

Castletown Stars won the toss for first centre pass and started strongly from the off.

Despite hard work by Ramsey GD Hollie Thompson and GK Rachel Radcliffe, great forward pressure from the Castletown attack and excellent shooting from Bree Collister (GA) and Charlie Corrie (GS) resulted in them taking an 11-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The southerners continued to apply the pressure in all areas of the court and at half-time they were leading 19-1.

In the third quarter Castletown made it difficult for Ramsey, with their defenders Maia Guy and Evie De Backer picking up a number of lovely interceptions. But some good passages of play between Ramsey’s shooting duo Aoibh Nash and Lilly Walsh plus their C Molly Phillips and WA Neve Madden made this the northerners’ strongest quarter, with it ending 26-5.

In the final period, Ramsey Midnights kept working hard but Castletown’s strength in all areas of the court paid off with them winning the match 34-7.

A great contest with a brilliant attitude displayed by all involved, particularly players of the match Bree Collister (Castletown Stars) and Aoibh Nash (Ramsey Midnights).

Under-15s Division Two

Suntera Global Ballasalla 2 - 22, Suntera Global

Ballasalla 3 - 5

Interclub matches are never easy but this match for Suntera Global Ballasalla’s third string was particularly difficult against their second team as they were a player down.

Ballasalla 2 were able to bring the ball through to goal with ease but the third team did well to keep them below double figures in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, a bit of a change in their positions saw Saskia Clague move to GK and Zara Honeyman to GD which sparked their most successful defensive quarter as the second team only scored three goals.

But the formidable defence of Saoirse Hodson and Lucinda Musson was also limiting the goals at the other end, so the score at half-time was 11-1.

In the second half, Eleanor Wheeler moved to her more familiar position at GS for Ballasalla 3, with Katie Jones and Zara Honeyman sharing shooting and centre court responsibilities admirably.

This worked well but there was no stoppingBallasalla 2, especially with Ella Winstanley’s shooting accuracy from anywhere in the circle.

The second team won 22-5 with player of the match awards going to Winstanley and Honeyman.

Under-13s Division Two

Manx Gems Jades 10,

Manx Gems Opals 22

Island Tyres and Autocare-sponsored Manx Gems demonstrated how competitive inter-club games can be with this game between the Jades and the Opals.

The young Jades team started with such strength that they took the older Opals side by surprise. The shooting partnership of Aalin Lyon and Kimberly Baker showed great composure and skill, sinking two goals within the first couple of minutes without response from Opals.

Opals started to settle and, with their confidence restored thanks to some great midcourt interceptions from Zoe Bridson at C and Grace Wolstencroft at WA, they started to turn the game around.

Cool heads in the shooting circle saw Alessia Costello and Freya Ramsden score seven to their opponents’ four by quarter-time.

Opals continued well in the second quarter with the defensive pairing of Mal Soltysiak and Holly McEvoy putting more pressure on the shooters and restricting their options.

The third period was all about Jades who were on fire. They dominated the midcourt, with Gabe Campbell making multiple interceptions and linking up well with Erin Morgan at WA who repeatedly fed excellent balls in the circle.

At the other end Holly Nyawai and Alice Williams impressed with their determination to slow Opals’ attack.

Jess Raey turned over attempt after attempt to get the ball into the circle and helped move the ball out of Jades’ defensive third as they restricted Opals to only one goal and scored three to win the quarter.

Both teams came out determined in the final quarter. Opals switched Graihagh Morgan back into defence and she made a couple of key interceptions early in the period which helped her side secure the win 22-10.