Laura made her Games debut in the Isle of Wight in 2011 and has since gone on to win 36 Island Games medals. She has also appeared at three Commonwealth Games for the Isle of Man in 2014, 2018 and 2022, as well as at the Commonwealth Youth Games when they were held in the island in 2011. Indeed she was joint flag bearer with Sir Mark Cavendish for the 2022 event in Birmingham.