Isle of Man paradarts star Darren Kennish has continued his impressive run across Europe despite battling through a fractured wrist.
Competing in a packed schedule throughout May and June, the wheelchair darter demonstrated grit, resilience and skill.
In early May, Kennish travelled to Scandinavia for the Wheelchair Denmark Open. He defeated Germany’s Cindy Gobel 2-0 and earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Belgium’s Ronny Noens.
Despite a 2-1 group stage loss to Denmark’s Jesper Andersen, he advanced to the quarter-finals, defeating Jens Bergstrom 3-1 before falling to world champion Vincent D’Hondt in the semi-finals.
At the Wheelchair Denmark Masters, Kennish notched up convincing 2-0 wins over Chanine Wassink, Anton Van Hemert and Peter Jacobsen.
He again beat Bergstrom 3-1 in the quarter-finals before losing out to Serge Van Belle in the semi-finals.
Unfortunately for him, in between the events, Kennish fractured his wrist but refused to let it deter him, heading to Wales the very next weekend.
At the BDDA and WPD Welsh Classic, he registered 2-0 wins over Mark Couchman, Gavin Hibbert and Amar Dehar before a 3-0 semi-final win over Couchman again. He then lost 4-0 in the final to Ricky Chilton.
In the Welsh Open, he battled back from 3-0 down in the final to level at 3-3, only to narrowly lose 4-3 again at the hands of Chilton.
June saw Kennish return to top form in Scotland. At the Wheelchair Alba Classic and Open, he produced a dominant performance with a clean sweep - two 4-0 victories over Mark Armour in the finals and multiple 2-0 and 3-0 wins in earlier rounds.
At the BDDA and WPD Lakes Classic in Barrow-in-Furness, he faced a tough group stage, losing 2-0 to both Couchman and Hibbert.
But he bounced back the next day in the Lakes Open, dispatching Nathan Butler and Darren Brook 2-0, Amar Dehar 3-0 in the semi-final, and reaching the final against Couchman.
In a thrilling encounter, Kennish fought back from 3-1 down to 3-3, with both players poised on 170 in the deciding leg. Couchman narrowly edged the leg to clinch the title.
Kennish now tops the BDDA British rankings for the fourth time and remains a strong contender for the World Paradarts title, with the competition set to go down to the wire.
He would like to thank his wife Janice and family for all the support, as well as sponsors Horizon Darts/Laserdarts and JP Corry Isle of Man.
He is still seeking additional sponsorship to help cover travel and competition costs. Anyone interested in supporting Darren’s journey can contact him at [email protected]
