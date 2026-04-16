Former Albany Lawn Tennis Club junior Charlotte Clarke triumphed in the BUCS Championships recently.
Competing in the Big Wednesday event at Loughborough University, the 20-year-old was a member of the host team that beat Stirling University in the Women’s National Championship Cup final.
She won her singles 6/3, 6/3 and doubles 6/3, 6/2, and now has a WTA ranking with a career high of 1,200. On top of that, she was also named player of the match.
- Isle of Man professional player Billy Harris is finding the clay court events tough.
Competing at the Oeiras Open in Portugal this week, he lost in the first round 2/6, 6/2, 3/6 to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov.
ALBANY NEWS
Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association held another Junior Series tournament at Albany last weekend.
The host club enjoyed success in several singles age groups: Boys eight-and-under 1, Conor Fitzsimmons; 2, Jenson Oram; 3, Jamie Jelly; 4, Mohammed Gadalla. Nine-and-under 3, Marshal Furner; 4, Eli Reeves. 10-and-under 2, Tommy; 4, Nathan Hunt. 11-and-under 2, Tommy Jelly; 3, Jasper Hill. 14-and-under 2, Jasper Hill; 3, Billy McMullan. 18-and-under 3, Jasper Hill. Girls 11-and-under 1, Zara Stefanovic; 2, Gianna Lily Dang Aoen; 3, Sumoo Gadalla. 18-and-under – 2, Abigail Cowell; 3, Holly Beattie.
- The next event at Ballaughton will be the Chrystals Senior Open between May 7-10 featuring men’s and women’s singles/doubles plus mixed doubles.
Entries close April 23 at 10am at https;//competitions.lta.org.uk/tournament - singles £10 and doubles £5.
- Junior coaching re-starts this Saturday at 11am with various age groups and levels at 12 and 1pm. Weather permitting, play sessions will also be held on the outdoor courts.
Attend at the usual time but players are being re-assessed and may be moved to a higher standard group.
All children or parents should sign-in in the clubroom - this is a requirement for the club’s child protection policy.
PAT SHARP
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