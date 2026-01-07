Former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas has praised Isle of Man tennis ace Billy Harris after the pair met in the United Cup on Monday.
Former Castletown and Albany member Harris faced Tsitspias as part of the Great Britain team that took on Greece on the hard courts of Perth in Western Australia.
World number 127 Harris pushed his much higher ranked opponent all the way in the pair’s singles contest taking the first set 6-4 before the world number 34 hit back to win the second set 6-1.
A tight final set unfolded which the Greek player won 7-6(4) after a tie-break.
Speaking after the the two hour and 18 minutes contest, Tsitsipas said: ‘I would like to congratulate Billy, he put out an incredible performance.
‘I haven’t played such a high quality match in a long time. He did great - pushing me to my limits. Matches like that, regardless who wins and loses, are great for the sport.’
Following Harris’s match, Emma Raducanu returned from injury against Maria Sakkari, but like Harris lost 2-1 to her opponent.
GB mixed doubles pair Olivia Nicholls and Neal Skupski managed to get a consolation point on the board in the final rubber, but it wasn’t enough to stop GB exiting the competition.
Harris, and GB, had won their opening match of the competition’s group stages on Saturday beating Japan 2-1.
The 30 year old from Crosby, who was a late replacement in the team for injured GB number one Jack Draper, beat world number 99 Shantaro Mochizuki in straight sets.
