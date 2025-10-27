‘In sport you can decide if you are happy or disappointed with your result. But when [partner and fellow triathlete] Chloe [Sparrow] is there to support me after managing a super tough Epstein-Barr Virus the past few months, plus training partner Joost Friderichs crashing out of T1 with a flat tyre, I am reminded just to be happy to make a pro finish line and for an 11th time this season.