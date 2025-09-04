Manx Tri Club’s 1886 Triathlon Championships take place on Sunday morning at Mooragh Park in Ramsey.
The event features races over sprint and standard distances, with 36 entered to contest the former and 28 the latter.
In addition to the individual events there are team relays over both distances with several teams entered in both.
The event starts at 9.30am with either a 400m or 750m swim around the park’s boating lake.
A 20km or 40km cycle to Bride and Andreas and back then follows before a 5km or 10km run around the park to finish.
Manx professional Will Draper is among the entry for the standard distance event fresh off victory in the Challenge series in Uzbekistan.
Several of the Manx Island Games triathlon team that headed to Orkney earlier this summer are also entered across both events, while multiple Island Games swimming medallist Laura Kinley is also among the entry for the longer distance.
