James Hillier has re-signed to ride for Bournemouth Kawasaki in the two Supersport races at this summer’s TT.
Hillier, who will be riding a Honda Fireblade for WTF Racing in the big bike classes, will be racing a 40th anniversary liveried Ninja ZX-6R for the Hampshire-based team he won the 2013 Lightweight Race for.
A Bournemouth Kawasaki spokesperson said: ‘James last rode for the team in 2019 prior to the covid break.
‘We both enjoyed an 11-year run of TTs with James and the team enjoyed 60 TT starts/56 finishes and 14 podiums including a TT win.
‘Many of those podiums were achieved in the Supersport category and we will be pushing hard to add some more podiums in 2024.’
This year’s TT takes place between Monday, May 27 and Saturday, June 8.