Lee said: ‘I’m absolutely devasted to be missing the TT for a second year. The last 12 months have without doubt been the toughest of my racing career, but the support from my team, family and the fans has been incredible. ‘I’ve been working with some amazing medics and physiotherapists since the crash and I’ve been doing everything possible to get the leg strong enough to race at the TT, but it’s not to be.’ Johnston will now take on a role in the commentary box with Radio TT.