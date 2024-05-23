Don’t miss the preview edition of TT News, free inside this week’s edition of the Manx Independent, on sale now.

Featuring:  

  • A look ahead to the solo and sidecar races 

  • Throwback to the 1974 TT half a century ago 

  • Preview of this weekend’s Pre-TT Classic 

  • Tribute to Artie Oates 

  • Practice and Race Week schedules 

  • What’s On entertainment guide 

  • ‘Superman’ Cassidy’s lucky escape at the NW200 

Further editions of TT News in the Isle of Man Examiner and the Manx Independent between Tuesday, May 27 and Monday, June 11. 

To pick up your digital copy, head here.