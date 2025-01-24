Isle of Man rising star Marcus Simpson has signed for WH Racing powered by Dynobike ahead of this year’s TT Races.
The 26-year-old Manxman will ride a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade-SP in the RST Superbike, Milwaukee Senior and RL360/PE Superstock TT races for the Newcastle-based team.
After impressing at the 2023 Manx Grand Prix, where he finished second to fellow Manxman Joe Yeardsley in the Senior race, Simpson moved up to the TT last year, contesting all classes.
While it proved to be a challenging two weeks, there were plenty of positives for the Douglas-based rider, none more so than his performance in the Superbike TT where he set a strong personal best of 125.918mph on his way to an excellent 12th place finish on his privately-run Honda Fireblade.
Further 125mph+ laps were chalked up in the solitary Superstock race where he placed 21st, with a third bronze replica picked up in the opening Supersport TT.
‘Last year’s TT was challenging to say the least and it didn’t pan out as I would have liked, although if I’d have been offered 12th place and a near 126mph lap in the Superbike race at the beginning of the fortnight, I’d have snapped your hand off,’ says Simpson.
‘I definitely learnt a lot last year in terms of what to do and what not to do both on track and off track and it tested me for sure.
‘But I’m more experienced now and this two-year deal means there’s no pressure on me so I can go out and enjoy myself and if I do that, the results will take care of themselves.
‘I know the Fireblade inside out and I think I’ll be in a better position if I just concentrate on what I know, giving me plenty of track time to build on the last two years and continue to improve because I know there’s plenty more to come.’
Owned and run by Stephen Watson and Jake Holliday with race preparation by crew chief Josh Watson, WH Racing are no strangers to the roads having run several riders at the TT including Dominic Herbertson and more recently Julian Trummer.
Watson said: ‘Following a forced break from racing in 2024, WH Racing Powered by Dynobike are delighted to be making a full-time return to the paddock for 2025/2026 with Marcus Simpson onboard our Honda Fireblade in the Superstock TT, Superbike TT, and Senior TT races.
‘Since meeting Marcus we noticed just how alike we all were and how it made perfect sense to work together.
‘We are really looking forward to providing him with the environment and bike that we hope can bring him to the next stage of his road racing career.’
Simpson and the team will head to Spain in March for pre-season testing, with a busy year seeing them contest the North West 200, Tandragee 100, Southern 100, Armoy Road Races and Macau Grand Prix in addition to the TT.
As well as the 1000cc classes, Simpson will also line up in the Metzeler/Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT races on the John Cuff Electrical Kawasaki.