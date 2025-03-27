Isle of Man tennis player Kathy Yamazaki represented the island with distinction at an ITF Masters tournament held in Mallorca, Spain.
The Douglas Lawn Tennis Club member was competing in the over 50s women’s singles competition in the MT100 Paguera Mallorca on the southern coast of the Balearic Island.
This prestigious event is part of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, which brings together top senior players from around the globe.
Yamazaki was in imperious form throughout the tournament, winning all four of her matches.
She began with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 (double bagel) victory against Italy’s Mariarosaria Ferraro, but the next game proved more competitive, losing the opening set to Germany’s Annette Weiser 1-6 before recovering to win the next set 6-1 and keeping her nerve to win the tie-break 10-4.
Another impressive double bagel followed against France’s Syvlie Guignier before Yamazaki clinched the title with a 6-1, 6-0 success against Patricia Sahmel Irblad of Germany to maintain her 100 percent winning record.