Eventing World Champion Yasmin Ingham has expressed her extreme sadness following the passing of her long-time supporter Sue Davies.
In a post on Facebook, Yaz said: ‘Very sadly, last Friday one of my biggest supporters, Sue Davies passed away after a long battle with cancer. ߒ?
‘She took a chance on me nine years ago, a young girl from the Isle of Man with a big dream. She believed in me.
‘Last summer one of our dreams came true. Winning individual gold at the world championships on Sue and her daughter Janette’s horse, Banzai Du Loir. A moment that I will treasure for the rest of my life, seeing Sue cheering me on from the sidelines.
‘What she has done for the equestrian world speaks for itself. Her horses and riders’ achievements have been astounding. I am so proud to have been a part of that.
‘Janette and I will continue to work hard towards achieving more of Sue’s dreams.
‘Thank you for everything Sue.’
Mrs Davies passed away peacefully at her home here in the island.
Her daughter, Janette, said: ‘My mum was a prolific owner of eventers and show jumpers, having had horses at Olympics, Nations Cups, World and European Championships, winning medals both team and individually for GB and Ireland.
‘Her eventing riders have included Caroline Pratt, Austin O’Connor, Francis Whittington, Mary King and most recently Yasmin Ingham.
‘Her show jumpers were ridden by Ireland’s Billy Twomey, whom she has supported throughout his career.
‘Despite her ill health last year, she travelled to Pratoni to watch our fabulous horse Banzai du Loir win individual gold at the Eventing World Championships, finally making a dream come true for her.
‘I will continue her legacy with my team in Cheshire and will carry out plans for the horses we set out together. I shall miss travelling the world with her terribly.
‘Thank you to everyone who has sent me such kind messages, it’s been an incredibly hard week.’