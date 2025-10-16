In Douglas, Thursday, October 16, 2025 arrives with cloudy skies throughout daylight hours. Temperatures hover near 14°C, and rain remains unlikely. Evening brings partly cloudy weather but stays mostly dry. This stable pattern outlines a calm forecast, ensuring minimal changes.
Tomorrow features plenty of sun with occasional cloud cover. Temperatures reach about 12°C, and conditions appear mostly dry through midday. Afternoon warmth remains moderate, followed by clear skies in the evening. Overall, a bright outlook shapes an encouraging forecast for this second day.
Saturday arrives with partly cloudy spells and minimal rain risk. Temperatures linger near 14°C. Late afternoon might see scattered cloud, though sunshine holds on for much of the day. Nighttime remains steady, supporting a consistent forecast heading into Sunday.
Sunday sees moderate rain spread through the daytime hours. Temperatures hover about 12°C, and showers are likely to intensify. Afternoon will carry persistent rainfall, creating wetter conditions overall. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting any sunny breaks. Nightfall continues the damp pattern, signalling prolonged moisture.
Monday also brings patchy rain, with temperatures near 11°C. Lingering clouds dominate the sky, though rainfall may reduce slightly. Conditions trend toward overcast through midday, while late afternoon presents minor drizzle chances. Evening is likely to stay grey, maintaining a cool, humid setup heading into the following days.
Continuing into Tuesday and beyond, patchy rain remains possible, with temperatures near 10°C. Skies hold cloudy intervals, though sunshine may appear. No severe weather indicators emerge, preserving straightforward conditions. Warmth remains modest, defining an autumn-like pattern.
This article was automatically generated
