Cloud hangs over Douglas and the surrounding area on Saturday, with temperatures reaching a high of around 20°C. Although it will feel cooler, at about 15°C, due to the cloud cover, it should still be a relatively comfortable day to be outdoors.
Breezes pick up during the day, but the gentle wind should not cause too much discomfort. With only a little chance of rain, it's a good day to venture out without needing to worry about getting wet.
As the day progresses into the evening, the temperature will dip, but the cloud cover should keep the overnight low from dropping too far. It's a good idea to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day.
Overall, Saturday's forecast for Douglas looks like a calm and relatively dry day, making it a good opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the local scenery. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)