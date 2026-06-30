Today (Tuesday, June 30) delivers patchy rain and cloudy conditions, with temperatures near 15°C. Early mist may give way to slight drizzle by midday, and occasional breaks in the cloud could allow brief sunshine. Overall, weather updates suggest a continuously damp vibe, with slightly breezy conditions lingering into late afternoon.

Tomorrow sees overcast skies and fewer showers, keeping a slightly cooler feel with temperatures near 15°C. Pockets of cloud dominate the sky, though light rain remains possible in some areas. Gentle breezes persist as the day progresses, and conditions stay mostly grey, making for a muted but stable weather forecast.

The next day, Thursday, offers patchy rain and occasional sunshine, with temperatures about 16°C. Cloudy spells should not linger too long, and overall weather updates point to mild conditions. A chance of light drizzle remains, but it is quiet on the rain front, creating a pleasant shift in the forecast.

Friday sees more sunshine and limited cloud cover, bringing temperatures near 17°C. Rain is unlikely for most places, and the day promises extended bright spells. Light breezes stick around, though calmer than before, ensuring pleasantly comfortable conditions. Weather updates hint at a drier vibe for those seeking a sunny forecast.

This weekend brings a cooler pattern, with temperatures about 15°C and occasional bursts of rain. Sunny spells might break through in certain spots, but overcast periods remain likely. In Douglas, conditions stay cloudy, with a few light drizzles possible. Overall, the remainder of the week features mild but unsettled weather.

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